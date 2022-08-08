From Shikhar Dhawan to Sanju Samson: 5 players left out of team India's squad for the Asia Cup 2022

Shikhar Dhawan

As BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup there were few players who missed out on the opportunity to feature in the Indian squad for this series. Let's take a look at a few of the deserving players who missed the chance to be part of India's squad.

READ: PV Sindhu wins India’s 200th gold medal in Commonwealth Games

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has scored runs for the Indian team whenever he has been given chance to represent the Indian cricket team. He had a good IPL 2022 in which he scored 400+ runs for the Punjab Kings and also showed good form during the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan will also be seen leading the Indian team in the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe. However. he was not included in the Indian team for the Asia cup.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav made a comeback to the Indian squad in the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies. However, he wasn't added to India's playing XI till the 5th T20I but given the opportunity in the final game of the series, Kuldeep Yadav picked up 3 crucial wickets but there are already 2 wrist spinners in India's Asia Cup squad and this could be the possible reason behind Kuldeep Yadav not getting picked for the Asia cup.

READ: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the Asia Cup due to back injury

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was part of India's squad in the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies but he failed to impress with his performance in whatever opportunities he was given in this series. With KL Rahul making the comeback to the Indian squad and expected to open with Rohit Sharma and therefore Ishan Kishan was not picked for the Asia Cup.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has performed every time for the Indian team whenever he has gotten the opportunity but he was also sidelined from India's squad for the upcoming Asia cup. He was good during India's recently concluded T20I series against West Indies but he missed out on the opportunity to play Asia cup because senior players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul made a comeback to the Indian team.

READ: CWG 2022: Chirag Shetty and Satiwiksairaj Rankireddy win the Gold medal in men's doubles badminton match

Mohammad Siraj

WIth Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel injured, fans were expecting Mohammad Siraj to be part of India's squad for the Asia Cup but he wasn't picked for this series as the selection committee decided to pick only 3 genuine fast bowlers for Asia cup.