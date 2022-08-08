Search icon
CWG 2022: Chirag Shetty and Satiwiksairaj Rankireddy win Gold medal in men's doubles badminton match

Chirag Shetty and Satiwiksairaj Rankireddy win the Gold medal in men's doubles badminton match. They went on to win the match in two straight sets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 06:32 PM IST

Chirag Shetty and Satiwiksairaj Rankireddy

The badminton duo beat England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy to win the Gold. In the Men's Doubles semifinal matchup against Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Kian Meng Tan earlier, Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty put on a commanding performance to get to the final.

The top Indian team was too strong for the Malaysian couple, who were unable to guarantee themselves at least a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Malaysian shuttlers had no chance in the opening game, which Satwik and Chirag won 21-6. The match began on a dominant note. In the second game, Peng and Kian made an effort to come back, but it wasn't enough as they also fell by a score of 15–21. 

Rankireddy and Shetty were part of the Indian team that won the historic Thomas Cup title earlier this year. They were also part of the mixed team event at CWG 2022, where India finished with the silver medal.

With this, they had sealed the third successive badminton gold for the country. Earlier, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final of the men's singles category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

Sindhu was a dominant figure in the match, though her opponent competed well. The Indian won the match in straight two games by 21-15, 21-13.

