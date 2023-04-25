Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria wishes son on his birthday, shares post with 'Jai Shree Ram' caption

Former Pakistani cricketer, Danish Kaneria, Danish Kaneria news, Danish Kaneria son's birthday wish, Jai Shree Ram (Photo: Twitter/Danish Kaneria)

Former Pakistani player Danish Kaneria is often in the news due to his tweets and statements. Recently on Eid, Kaneria wished everyone on the occasion, but with the caption 'Jai Shri Ram'. He also shared a photo in which 'Eid Mubarak' was written.

And now, the former cricketer has wished his son on his birthday. In this post too, he also wrote 'Jai Shree Ram' and wished his son. "Jai Shree Ram. Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day Beta. Bhagwan Bless you with all the success in life with great health and wealth. Jug Jug Jio Beta love you loads. Happy Birthday My Champ," he wrote.

