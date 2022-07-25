Search icon
IND vs WI: Fans seen holding 'Miss You Virat Kohli' poster during 2nd ODI

On the poster, words like "Once a King, always a King' and 'Miss You' were seen written.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 08:22 AM IST

After the not-so-exciting tour of England, former India skipper Virat Kohli was again rested for the series against West Indies, which had drawn mixed reactions from fans. However, despite all that, his presence on the field was missed by the crowd at the Queen’s Park Oval on Sunday (July 24).

READ | IND vs WI: Video of Shreyas Iyer's 'finger on the lips' celebration goes viral

When the Indian team was locking horns with Windies for the 2nd ODI, a section of Indian fans in the stands were seen showing their support for the out-of-touch batter Virat Kohli via a poster.

Have a look:

Talking about Kohli's return to international cricket, it has been learnt that he would the series against Zimbabwe.

The batter had also announced that he is taking a break to just clear his mind ahead of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

"My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that, I am ready to do anything for the team," Kohli had said in a statement released by Star Sports. 

