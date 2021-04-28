Exclusive: Pat Cummins says suspension of IPL 2021 won't help, suggests more assistance from Australia to India in works

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins has taken the world and definitely India by storm after his generous contribution to help those in need in India during the recent COVID-19 crisis in the country. Cummins donated $50000 to the PM CARES fund to provide for the oxygen supplies.

Talking to Palki Sharma Upadhyay, the executive editor of WION in Wednesday's episode of the GRAVITAS, Cummins talked about why he felt like donating.

'Any little thing we can do to help'

"We are in the middle of the IPL which is happening here in India, the situation outside isn't great. Yeah, few things, India have been so good to me over the years, the people are so kind, yeah, it holds a dear place in my heart so feel like I try and help, do my little bit. it's not a great situation at the moment so anything we can do to help," Cummins said.

Cummins' effort has brought him appreciation and many cricket fans in India and all over the world have lauded him for what he did. Asked, if he was expecting that kind of huge response, the 27-year old denied it saying, "No not really, it's been quite overwhelming just trying to do and help out a little bit and the response by the cricketers and people outside the cricket community has been huge. So, as much as the money, hopefully, awareness, helping people to stay at home, keep up the morale in a really tough time, it makes a bit of a difference."

'Trying to ensure more help from Australia'

Cummins was followed by his countryman and former fast bowler Brett Lee, who donated 1 Bitcoin to the crypto relief. Asked why he chose the PM CARES fund, specifically, Cummins said that he chatted to a couple of teammates in the KKR franchise and was suggested that it was the way to go.

"Yeah, I was just chatting to a couple of the guys here at Kolkata Knight Riders, they have been really generous with their donations to the PM CARES fund. Over the last year so, Shah Rukh (KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan) himself donated here so they just suggested that that was the way to go. So, chatting to a few people back home in Australia who were keen to help out as well, we might try and set up something in the next few days over there to direct a few more resources to some charities over here.

'Making sure we don't take any resources out of frontline'

Since the pandemic's rage has wrecked havoc on lives in India, many people have called for cancellation of the league especially when the families are struggling to find basic necessities for one's life.

Asked if the suspension of the league will help, Cummins denied it saying, "I don't think so, we are doing everything we can to make sure we don't take any resources out of the frontline. I think of course it's gonna be an aspect that us playing every night for 3-4 hours hopefully contributes to making people stay at home or if not, leads to being part of a routine that people can help them get through each day. I don't think ending the IPL is the answer but of course, it is only cricket it's not important in the scheme of everything else."

'Last year gave us a good insight, know what I signed up for'

Amidst the tensions of the pandemic and the fears of not able to return him, three Australian cricketers have returned home citing lack of motivation, that it just doesn't feel right.

However, Cummins said that he knew what he signed up for and suggested that the last year gave them a good hint as to how cricket will be played for a long period now, before the situation restores.

Pumped to be on my way to India for the IPL. See you soon @KKRiders ! pic.twitter.com/AYFCBMIdsi — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) April 1, 2021

"I think last year gave us good insight on how to handle cricket and life outside the bubble. It's a year now and we are lucky to play in the current circumstances. We've been doing this last year also while traveling overseas and feel safe. The cricket all being played without crowds. All of these have been hard," he said.

Lastly, as a message to everyone in the country, Cummins said, "Don't underestimate the impact you can have individually, you might not feel like you doing a lot just by staying at home, that's having a huge impact and when you do go out, wear masks, sanitize your hands and all those sorts of things. Just, hang in there, we are thinking of you!"