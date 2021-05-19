England name two new faces for New Zealand Tests, all IPL 2021 players rested

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting at Lord's on June 2. All the players part of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been rested and not been hurried into the Test side as they completed their mandatory 10-day quarantine a few days ago after returning home.

As the ECB Director, Ashley Giles had mentioned that the New Zealand series could see some new faces in order to maintain the workload keeping in mind they will be playing 7 Tests at home this season, followed by the Ashes in Australia later this year, they have walked the talk as two new faces have received maiden call-ups in the England Test side.

Pacer Ollie Robinson and batsman James Bracey have been named in the 15-player squad alongside usual suspects, led by Joe Root. While the Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton has returned to the fold, who last featured for England in September 2019 against Australia in Ashes.

England men's head coach Chris Silverwood while annu=ouncing the squad said, "The summer of Test cricket will be fascinating. Playing the top two teams in the world, in New Zealand and India, is perfect preparation for us as we continue to improve and progress towards an Ashes series in Australia at the back end of the year.

“With several players not available through injury or being rested for the New Zealand series, it is an opportunity for us to reward those who have been on the fringes of England squads over the past 12 months.

“James Bracey and Ollie Robinson deserve their call ups to the Test squad. They have been consistent performers in the County Championship this season and over the past 18 months, have excelled for the Lions on the field and in the various camps they have been involved in.

England Squad for two Test matches against New Zealand: Joe Root(c), Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Olly Stone, Ollie Robinson.