ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: South Africa stun England to set up summit clash with Australia

South African women put forth a heroic effort as they became the first team from their nation to reach a cricket World Cup (men or women) final on Friday, February 24. Bolstered by a remarkable all-around performance, South Africa triumphed over former champions England by successfully defending a 164-run total at Newlands in Cape Town. This remarkable feat marks a momentous occasion for South African cricket, as the women's team has now achieved a feat that no other team from the country has ever accomplished.

Cheered on by the fervent supporters at Newlands, South African bowlers overcame a shaky start to stifle the highly-regarded England batters and clinch a 6-run victory. South Africa will now face the formidable 5-time champions Australia in the final at the same venue in Cape Town on Sunday, February 26, in what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

Notably, Sane Luus-led South Africa made history when they stepped onto the field to take on England in the semi-final of the home World Cup, becoming the first Proteas team (men or women) to reach this stage. Having been in the semi-final thrice in the past, Luuss side ensured there was no heartbreak or disappointment for the home fans as they delivered a remarkable bowling performance in the end overs.

Pacers Ayabonga Khaka (4 for 29) and Shabnim Ismail (3/27) were the stars for South Africa with the ball, as they bowled with precision and skill to dismantle the England batting unit in the second half of the chase.

Earlier in the day, the heroics of openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits saw them post a formidable total of 164 for 4 in 20 overs. Wolvaardt was particularly impressive against the England new-ball bowlers, smashing a six and five boundaries in her 44-ball 53.

The South African duo put on a 96-run opening stand before Sophie Ecclestone finally gave England the much-needed breakthrough in the 14th over.

Brits took her time in her partnership with Wolvaardt, but she shifted into high gear when she joined forces with Marizanne Kapp, who provided the explosive finish South Africa desperately needed. Brits' blistering 68 off 55 balls, featuring two sixes and six boundaries, combined with Kapp's 13-ball 27, gave South Africa the much-needed boost in the closing overs.

World No. 1 bowler Sophie Ecclestone delivered when England needed her most, snaring two wickets in the 19th over and conceding only three runs. However, Katherine Brunt's 18-run final over allowed South Africa to surpass the 160-run mark.

