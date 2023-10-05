ENG vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra joins Virat Kohli in elite list with century on World Cup debut

Rachin Ravindra also made history by becoming the 13th youngest batter to hit a century in the World Cup.

New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra made an explosive entrance into the ICC Cricket World Cup, smashing a century in his debut match against England during the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Ravindra's remarkable achievement places him among the elite group of players who have scored a hundred on their World Cup debut. He joins his partner, who also accomplished this feat in the same innings, making it a historic moment for New Zealand cricket.

Impressively, Ravindra reached the century milestone in just 81 deliveries after coming in at number 3, taking the place of skipper Kane Williamson in the playing XI. The left-handed batsman demonstrated his exceptional skill by converting his second fifty-plus score into a magnificent century in this format of the game.

Despite his relatively short international career, with only 13 One Day Internationals (ODIs) under his belt, Ravindra has already amassed nearly 300 runs and taken 12 wickets. This showcases his immense talent and potential as a valuable asset to the New Zealand team.

Rachin Ravindra also made history by becoming the 13th youngest batter to hit a century in the World Cup. Not only that, but he has also become the youngest New Zealand batter to achieve this remarkable feat.

Rachin Ravindra - 23 years, 301 days vs England in 2023

Nathan Astle - 24 years, 132 days vs England in 1996

Chris Harris - 26 years, 112 days vs Australia in 1996