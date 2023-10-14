ENG vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Afghanistan Match 13

ENG vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 13, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, England vs Afghanistan



In the 13th match of the ODI World Cup, scheduled for October 15 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, England (ENG) will face off against Afghanistan (AFG). England's performance in the tournament has been commendable, securing one win and enduring one loss in their two matches. In contrast, Afghanistan is yet to secure a victory, having lost both of their encounters. As of now, England occupies the fifth position on the points table, while Afghanistan is in the ninth position.

In their recent match against Bangladesh, England demonstrated their prowess. Opting to bat after winning the toss, England enjoyed a sensational start as they dismantled the Bangladeshi bowling lineup. With impressive half-centuries from Bairstow and Root and a remarkable century from Dawid Malan, England amassed a formidable total of 364 runs. Bangladesh, in response, struggled to find their footing, losing wickets at regular intervals. Ultimately, England emerged victorious with a substantial 137-run margin.

Afghanistan's most recent contest was against India, where they won the toss and chose to bat. Although they faced early setbacks with the loss of a couple of wickets, the partnership of Shahidi and Omarzai added 101 runs to their total, hinting at a potential substantial score.

However, Bumrah's bowling prowess halted their progress, restricting Afghanistan to a total of 272 runs. In the chase, Rohit Sharma exhibited an explosive start, scoring 131 runs from just 84 balls. Supported by other team members, India clinched a resounding victory with eight wickets to spare and a remarkable 15 overs left in the game.

Match Details

England vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 13

Date: 15th October, 2:00 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India

ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction

Keepers – Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Hashmatullah Shahidi

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Sam Curran, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers – Reece Topley, Rashid Khan

ENG vs AFG, My Dream11 prediction

Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Curran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Reece Topley, Rashid Khan