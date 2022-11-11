Easiest run chase in history?: Guinness Records, Myntra troll India after T20 World Cup semis exit

Image Source: Twitter

India were defeated by England by a massive 10-wicket margin in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval on November 10. The team has officially been eliminated from the World Cup, and the final will be played on Sunday, November 13 between England and Pakistan.

England openers Jos Butler and Alex Hales demolished Indian bowlers, chasing a 169-run target in just 16 overs. While users on Twitter were having a great time making memes about it, a few prominent corporations also took to their official social media handles to mock Team India.

Guinness World Records took to their official twitter handle and wrote, “Easiest run chase in history?"

Easiest run chase in history? #INDvsENG — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 10, 2022

Myntra, India's largest online apparel retailer, posted a photo of what they dubbed KL Rahul's tshirt. “Out of this world," read the tshirt.

This came in after KL Rahul hit five runs in five balls and was caught in the second over. Many supporters, however, were outraged by the mockery of an Indian player and rallied in his defense.

Flipkart and Zomato also shared a tweet.

no tweet, just



— Flipkart (@Flipkart) November 10, 2022

oreo pakoda would taste a lot better than this defeat — zomato (@zomato) November 10, 2022

Pakistan reached the finals of the T20 World Cup after a 13-year wait after being eliminated in the 2022 edition. With the elimination bells sounding early on, Babar Azam's team demonstrated incredible character and resilience.

Following it's semi-final loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Team India will play against New Zealand in a six-match white-ball series beginning November 18.

