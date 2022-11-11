Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Easiest run chase in history?: Guinness Records, Myntra troll India after T20 World Cup semis exit

England openers Jos Butler and Alex Hales demolished Indian bowlers, chasing a 169-run target in just 16 overs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Easiest run chase in history?: Guinness Records, Myntra troll India after T20 World Cup semis exit
Image Source: Twitter

India were defeated by England by a massive 10-wicket margin in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval on November 10. The team has officially been eliminated from the World Cup, and the final will be played on Sunday, November 13 between England and Pakistan. 

England openers Jos Butler and Alex Hales demolished Indian bowlers, chasing a 169-run target in just 16 overs. While users on Twitter were having a great time making memes about it, a few prominent corporations also took to their official social media handles to mock Team India.

Guinness World Records took to their official twitter handle and wrote, “Easiest run chase in history?"

Myntra, India's largest online apparel retailer, posted a photo of what they dubbed KL Rahul's tshirt. “Out of this world," read the tshirt. 

This came in after KL Rahul hit five runs in five balls and was caught in the second over. Many supporters, however, were outraged by the mockery of an Indian player and rallied in his defense.

Flipkart and Zomato also shared a tweet.

Pakistan reached the finals of the T20 World Cup after a 13-year wait after being eliminated in the 2022 edition. With the elimination bells sounding early on, Babar Azam's team demonstrated incredible character and resilience.

Following it's semi-final loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Team India will play against New Zealand in a six-match white-ball series beginning November 18.

READ| Boycott IPL trends on twitter after Team India ousted from T20 World Cup race
 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Shahenshah to Paa, megastar's experiments with looks
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini
Viral photos of the day: Shahid Kapoor looks cool in casuals, Rashmika Mandanna gives fitness goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert: TN school, colleges to remain shut tomorrow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.