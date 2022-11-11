Search icon
Boycott IPL trends on twitter after Team India ousted from T20 World Cup race

Team India, which crushes most countries in bilateral series is proving to be the biggest chokers in every ICC tournament.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Indian fans were disappointed with the team's elimination from the T20 World Cup 2022 after a 10-wicket loss to England in the semifinal.

India, who were considered favorites to make to the finals, failed to break England's opening stand, with Jos Buttler and Alex Hales taking their side over the line with four overs to spare at the Adelaide Oval.

This defeat in another ICC competition will sting Indian cricket fans for a long time. This is the sixth time the Indian side has failed to perform well in an ICC competition. Team India, which crushes most countries in bilateral series and has a great run in the IPLs, is proving to be the biggest chokers in every ICC tournament.

Following the outcome, many individuals took to social media to express their anger, with the hashtag #BoycottIPL trending on Twitter. Fans want players to prioritize both international and domestic cricket.

Check out the reactions:

Following it's semi-final loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Team India will play against New Zealand in a six-match white-ball series beginning November 18.

READ| 'Always feel proud to wear this jersey...': Virat Kohli thanks fans for love and support during T20 World Cup 2022

