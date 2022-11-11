Boycott IPL trends on twitter after Team India ousted from T20 World Cup race

Image Source: Twitter

Indian fans were disappointed with the team's elimination from the T20 World Cup 2022 after a 10-wicket loss to England in the semifinal.

India, who were considered favorites to make to the finals, failed to break England's opening stand, with Jos Buttler and Alex Hales taking their side over the line with four overs to spare at the Adelaide Oval.

This defeat in another ICC competition will sting Indian cricket fans for a long time. This is the sixth time the Indian side has failed to perform well in an ICC competition. Team India, which crushes most countries in bilateral series and has a great run in the IPLs, is proving to be the biggest chokers in every ICC tournament.

Following the outcome, many individuals took to social media to express their anger, with the hashtag #BoycottIPL trending on Twitter. Fans want players to prioritize both international and domestic cricket.

Check out the reactions:

Guys it’s time to seriously #boycottIPL , till the time they don’t win an ICC event. The Indian team has lost the will to win matches for the country.

No one should have any doubt that Indian cricket has been destroyed because of IPL.#BoycottIPL #bcci #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/cSgIX8AF7F — Prem Jangid (@PremJan09061995) November 10, 2022

Seems like IPL is actually grooming international players more than us!!! No wonder #BoycottIPL is trending!!! November 10, 2022

#BoycottIPL England players also play IPL but they don't forget about other formats but here it looks indian players dont care about other formats only focusing on IPL just for extreme money and easy fame.



In recent 2-3 games only VK & SKY playing well as bowling is weak sad pic.twitter.com/WnFwcFKjhX — WDHMAN (@A_T_H_A_47) November 10, 2022

Boycott IPL so that the Indian Team can focus on international cricket. #BoycottIPL #BCCI pic.twitter.com/YJQiPZqJuY — (@imAmanDubey) November 10, 2022

Following it's semi-final loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Team India will play against New Zealand in a six-match white-ball series beginning November 18.

