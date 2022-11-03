Search icon
‘Doodh peeta bachcha hai’: Not out Mohammad Nawaz walks, lambasted for 'lack of awareness'

Mohammad Nawaz was given lbw and could have overturned the decision with a review. However, he walked back thinking he was run out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign is going from bad to worse. In a highly bizarre dismissal, Mohammad Nawaz decided to walk, perhaps thinking he was run out. However, the umpire had given him lbw out. Replays showed that Nawaz had edged the ball and a review would have saved him.

However, neither he nor his batting partner Iftikhar Ahmed showed any match awareness. As per the rules, the ball would immediately become dead after the umpire raises his finger for an lbw, however, Nawaz and Iftikhar tried to sneak a single and South Africa responded with a direct hit. But that did not count as the scorecard showed Nawaz dismissed lbw. 

 

 

Fans were shocked at the bizarre dismissal, slamming Nawaz for lack of match awareness. Some even slammed umpires, claiming that they should have told Nawaz that he had been given out lbw but didn’t. Social media erupted in angst against the Pakistan batsman.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan steadied Pakistan's innings after the early collapse taking the team to 185/8 in 20 overs. Iftikhar and Shadab played a game-changing partnership as both scored quick fifties to take Pakistan to a respectable total. Shadab made the second fastest T20I fifty for Pakistan in just 20 balls. South Africa picked up a team hat-trick right at the end as Pakistan's batsmen dropped while trying to accelerate. The Proteas now need 186 runs to enter semi-finals at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Follow live updates from PAK vs SA match here: LIVE | Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Match Score Updates: Haris out after cameo, PAK lose 2nd wicket; 40/2 in 5 overs

