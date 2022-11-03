‘Doodh peeta bachcha hai’: Not out Mohammad Nawaz walks, lambasted for 'lack of awareness'

Photo: Twitter

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign is going from bad to worse. In a highly bizarre dismissal, Mohammad Nawaz decided to walk, perhaps thinking he was run out. However, the umpire had given him lbw out. Replays showed that Nawaz had edged the ball and a review would have saved him.

However, neither he nor his batting partner Iftikhar Ahmed showed any match awareness. As per the rules, the ball would immediately become dead after the umpire raises his finger for an lbw, however, Nawaz and Iftikhar tried to sneak a single and South Africa responded with a direct hit. But that did not count as the scorecard showed Nawaz dismissed lbw.

That has to be among the stranger dismissals I have seen. Can understand Nawaz not realising the umpire had given him out lbw but Iftikhar would have known. Or did he miss it too? A review would have saved the batter — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 3, 2022

Fans were shocked at the bizarre dismissal, slamming Nawaz for lack of match awareness. Some even slammed umpires, claiming that they should have told Nawaz that he had been given out lbw but didn’t. Social media erupted in angst against the Pakistan batsman.

Nawaz to doodh pita bacha hai,no match awareness — Danish Khan (@Danpeace024) November 3, 2022

Umpire should have communicated to Nawaz that he was given out LBW and not run out. Umpires costing Pakistan games once again#T20WorldCup #PAKvSA — Haroon (@hazharoon) November 3, 2022

Amid the chaos, have confirmed Mohammad Nawaz would NOT have been given out run out if he reviewed his LBW decision. The ball would have been declared dead when he was given out by the on-field umpire, after under-edging a sweep shot onto his pads. #T20WorldCup #PAKvSA — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) November 3, 2022

Brain fade & lack of awareness both from Nawaz & Iftikhar! — James Hassan (@JamesHassann) November 3, 2022

Lack of awareness of rules by Nawaz has cost him his wicket.



Don't cry about umpiring, he could have asked for DRS but chose to walk away. #T20WorldCup #PAKvSA November 3, 2022

No No, It was total lack of game awareness by Nawaz. Ball becomes dead as soon as umpire give you out. So if he went for DRS and that turn the decision, he would be not out — Akshay (@realakshay5) November 3, 2022

@asportstvpk Salam All, Given Nawaz’s dismisal today and Shaheen’s lack of awareness on Kohlis dismissal, a question arises. Does PCB educate players on complex cricket laws which could potentially decide games? — Shah (@MuhammadKazmi7) November 3, 2022

It would have been a dead ball after umpire gave it out, Had nawaz reviewed it, it was a clear edge and he would have survived the runout as well.

But game awareness is absolute 0 in these players. They are sleeping in this world cup.



#SAvsPAK #T20WorldCup — Saeed Ahmed (@imSaeedAhmed) November 3, 2022

Pakistani players doesn't have game awareness, why nawaz didn't review that umpire decision. #nawaz #PAKvsSA. — Sakshi mishra (@sakshim161609) November 3, 2022

Rules ki awareness kum hai. Riz was asking for the ball to be dead after Kohlis dismissal. Can't fault nawaz. — DND Academy (@dlallany) November 3, 2022

Nawaz edged d ball & he knows it clearly but he went for a run, meanwhile umpire raised his finger for LBW appeal. But, nawaz thought he was run-out & walked straight away w/o going for a review & for people in dugout it looked plumb & they don't know he edged it



Game awareness? — (@sasanknv) November 3, 2022

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan steadied Pakistan's innings after the early collapse taking the team to 185/8 in 20 overs. Iftikhar and Shadab played a game-changing partnership as both scored quick fifties to take Pakistan to a respectable total. Shadab made the second fastest T20I fifty for Pakistan in just 20 balls. South Africa picked up a team hat-trick right at the end as Pakistan's batsmen dropped while trying to accelerate. The Proteas now need 186 runs to enter semi-finals at the T20 World Cup 2022.

