Dinesh Karthik names world's best white ball bowler and it's neither Jasprit Bumrah nor Shaheen Afridi

File Photo

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistani left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi are arguably two of the best bowlers in International cricket. However, now Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has said that 33-year-old Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is arguably the world’s best white-ball bowler as of now.

Starc had a great day against India during the 2nd ODI of a three-match series, which was played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

He picked up his ninth five-wicket haul in the 50-over format of the game.

READ | What is Deepika Ghose, IPL mystery girl of Virat Kohli's RCB, up to now? Check out her latest glamorous photos

Speaking about Starc, Dinesh Karthik said that the two-time leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history is arguably the best white-ball bowler in the world currently.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said, "He is arguably the best white-ball bowler in the world right now. To come and receive such balls first up, it's hard. You put anybody there, more often than not, they will get out the first ball. We need to cut some slack for batters who get out to quality left-armers."

READ | From Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi to Mustafizur Rahman: Cricketers who married their cousins, relatives

He further added, "The skill that goes behind Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult, and Mitchell Starc is different boss. If the bowler had the skill, he would be playing for India! Why would he be bowling in the nets? It is not an easy skill. Add to that, you’re playing international cricket, and it's a different ball game."