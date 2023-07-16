Headlines

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

Explained: India's rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj makes shocking statement, alleges conspiracy amid flood situation

Watch: Man fearlessly tests fate by placing hand inside crocodile's mouth and then this happens...

Cricket

'Did not get any phone call': Yuzvendra Chahal calls out RCB management for dropping him from team

Nearly one and a half years have passed since Chahal made significant revelations about his "non-communication" with the RCB and spoke up about being ignored by the team.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal played brilliantly for Royal Challenger Bangalore for years, however, he was absent from the team's IPL 2022 roster. The Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has the most IPL wickets, was signed by Rajasthan Royals in 2022.

The leg-spinner was as shocked by this development as were the RCB supporters. After around one and a half years, Chahal made significant revelations about his "non-communication" with the RCB and spoke up about being ignored by the team. Chahal was cut from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before IPL 2022 when each of the eight teams in the league had to keep certain players and discharge others.

Chahal had a successful career with RCB and played at the team's home stadium, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is like torture for leggies given its small borders. Chahal was more irate about not being kept than he was over not hearing from RCB management.

In a podcast interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadiya, Chahal disclosed that RCB had also offered to repurchase him at the auction. Chahal has criticised the RCB administration for not talking to him before deciding to fire him in a recent interview.

"I played 140 or so games for RCB, but they never communicated with me properly. They said they would do all in their power for me. I played for them for eight years, so that made me really angry," according to Chahal, who was mentioned in The Ranveer Allahbadia show.

 

 

Since the departure, more than a year has passed, and this is the very first time Chahal has addressed his dispute with the RCB openly. Chahal's comments make it obvious that, despite his years of commitment to the group, he is frustrated by their lack of engagement with him. Later, Chahal joined the Rajasthan Royals. With 27 wickets in his debut IPL season for the Royals, he finished top in wicket-taking and took home the Orange Cap. 

READ | Lionel Messi to earn over Rs 1,000 crore in cash alone at Inter Miami, contract details inside

 

