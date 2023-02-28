‘Dhoni came after me but took over in all formats’: Star Indian batsman makes revelation about MSD

File photo

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, widely known for his extraordinary leading skills as the captain of the Indian cricket team, pushed the team to a new height by winning numerous ICC trophies. Although MS Dhoni might not have been as successful as Kohli in test cricket, his achievements as captain are still beyond reach for many.



During his tenure, not many wicketkeepers batsman got a chance to play for India because he was shining all along. Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik made a revelation during the RCB Podcast that Dhoni came after him in the team India but outplayed him by grabbing all the opportunities he got.



Talking to RCB Podcast Karthik said "That was the first time I played a four-day match together with him. I did so well that they picked me for the Indian team. From there, they went on another trip, there was a ODI tournament where he just blasted it. People stood up and said there is nobody like him. They said he's a special player. Obviously, I came to the Indian team, but by then the Dhoni mania was so big that you had to pick him. He then replaced me in all formats and he did very well. At the end of the day, it is all about taking opportunities. You got to be ready to take opportunities.”



"I was chasing excellence. I was constantly on the path of becoming the best cricketer in the world. Dhoni was there, he wasn't there – that wasn't my lookout. He was doing very well for himself. I knew that he had settled in all team. He made no mistake at the start. They sent him up an order, he got a hundred in ODI. He then went to Test cricket and scored 85. He kept brilliantly. Most importantly, he became a brand overnight. People were after him. He was hugely popular sportsperson right from the outset. I was always the understudy but I was always on the lookout for opportunities, doing something special." he further added.



Karthik is currently preparing for the Indian Premie League which is scheduled to commence from 31st March 2023. Dhoni and Karthik both play in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, respectively.