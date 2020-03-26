Despite cancellation threat looming over IPL 2020, England all-rounder Ben Stokes continues preparations

With the coronavirus impacting all sporting events, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 got postponed to April 15, however, there are high chances of it getting canceled.

Despite the threat of cancellation looming over the cash-rich tournament, England all-rounder Ben Stokes continues to train for the 13th season. “At the moment my next competitive cricket is going to be in the IPL,” Stokes, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals in 2018, told the BBC.

The league was originally scheduled to start on March 29 in Mumbai but was postponed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. “That hasn’t changed yet so I have to think I will be playing on April 20.”

Stokes said he needs to keep working on his fitness to be ready if and when the IPL happens. ”I have to get my head around that I am playing even though in the back of my mind I know I am probably not,” he said.

“I have to build up and get myself physically in a position that if it does happen I am good to go. I cannot take three weeks off and expect the body to be ready for April 20 because it doesn’t work like that. It might happen and if it does I don’t want to be behind.

“There will be a lot of advice given to us and if it was an option to go we will have to take the sensible one.”

As for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), they had said last week that the county season would not start until at least the end of May.

The coronavirus positive cases in India has surpassed the 600-mark, while 11 deaths have been reported so far. The government has put the country under lockdown till April 14 to halt the spread of the virus.