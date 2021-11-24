Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for DB vs TAD in Abu Dhabi

In a bid to maintain their supremacy at the top, the 13th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will see Team Abu Dhabi take on Delhi Bulls. Both sides have done reasonably well this fixture should make up for a cracking contest.

Just like Team Abu Dhabi, Delhi Bulls have been in splendid form. However, the only difference between them and Team Abu Dhabi is that they have lost one match out of four. With that, they are placed at the third spot on the points table with a net run rate of 0.314.

As for Team Abu Dhabi, their position on the points table reflects their form. They are placed at the top of the points table with eight points to their name and a terrific net run rate of 1.917 as they won all of their four games.

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounder: Liam Livingstone, James Overton, Mohd. Hafeez

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Fidel Edwards, Danny Briggs

DB vs TAD Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Rahmatullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Hafeez, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed.

Team Abu Dhabi: Philip Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin, Jamie Overton, Ahmed Daniyal, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Phil Salt (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Livingstone (C), James Overton, Mohd. Hafeez, Adil Rashid, Fidel Edwards, Danny Briggs

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday, October 24. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

Delhi Bulls: Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Roscoe Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, Nyeem Young, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas, Romario Shepherd, Sohaib Maqsood, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gulbadin Naib.

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant De Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin.