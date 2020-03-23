Coronavirus Outbreak: Ravichandran Ashwin changes his Twitter username to raise awareness against COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has urged all his followers to stay home in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe on Monday (March 23).

Ashwin took to Twitter and changed his username to "Let's stay indoors India" to raise awareness about the coronavirus and posted a series of tweets.

"Taking in all information ( both authentic and some seemingly panicky ones) . One thing seems certain “ The next 2 weeks are going to be extremely crucial” . Every city in India should literally feel deserted for the next 2 weeks, cos if this escalates it will be mayhem. #COVID19," Ashwin tweets.

In a second tweet, the spin bowler went on to add how the population in India is quite big and there are quite a few who cannot get access to information.

"We need to remember we are a densely populated country and a very large part of them don’t have access to information," his second tweet read.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

India so far has 433 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.