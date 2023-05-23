Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Chris Gayle calls Deepika Padukone ‘a very nice lady’, says ‘would love to…’

Record-breaking batter Chris Gayle has expressed his admiration for Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Chris Gayle calls Deepika Padukone ‘a very nice lady’, says ‘would love to…’
Chris Gayle calls Deepika Padukone ‘a very nice lady’, says ‘would love to…’ | File Photo

West Indian cricket legend and record-breaking batter Chris Gayle has expressed his admiration for Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, expressing a desire to work alongside her in an item number.

Gayle opened up during the launch of his recent music video ‘Oh Fatima’ with Arko alongside friends, notably singer Shaan. Gayle revealed which Bollywood actress he fancies to be his dance partner in an item song. “I have met her in person,” Gayle said about Deepika Padukone.

“Deepika Padukone, a very nice lady. I would love to dance with Deepika Padukone in a song,” he proclaimed. 

Gayle was also asked about his music career, and revealed that the Covid-19 lockdown brought him closer to music. 

“It all started during the pandemic when we all were locked in our houses. A friend of mine said let`s do a song together. He turned up at my house and we did a song together. I was so fascinated by it and the best part was people in Jamaica accepted it. Then I recorded another song and eventually setup my own studio at my own home and started collaborating with people from the music field. At no point in my cricket career I had imagined I would ever venture into singing,” he said. 

(Inputs from IANS)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late Bhojpuri actress
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport after RCB's disappointing loss against GT in IPL 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.