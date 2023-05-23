Chris Gayle calls Deepika Padukone ‘a very nice lady’, says ‘would love to…’ | File Photo

West Indian cricket legend and record-breaking batter Chris Gayle has expressed his admiration for Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, expressing a desire to work alongside her in an item number.

Gayle opened up during the launch of his recent music video ‘Oh Fatima’ with Arko alongside friends, notably singer Shaan. Gayle revealed which Bollywood actress he fancies to be his dance partner in an item song. “I have met her in person,” Gayle said about Deepika Padukone.

“Deepika Padukone, a very nice lady. I would love to dance with Deepika Padukone in a song,” he proclaimed.

Gayle was also asked about his music career, and revealed that the Covid-19 lockdown brought him closer to music.

“It all started during the pandemic when we all were locked in our houses. A friend of mine said let`s do a song together. He turned up at my house and we did a song together. I was so fascinated by it and the best part was people in Jamaica accepted it. Then I recorded another song and eventually setup my own studio at my own home and started collaborating with people from the music field. At no point in my cricket career I had imagined I would ever venture into singing,” he said.

(Inputs from IANS)