Cricket

Cricket

Champions Trophy 2025: List of 8 teams that have qualified

The last time the Champions Trophy was organised in England. Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017. Now, after 8 years, this mega ICC tournament will be held in Pakistan in 2025.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

The league stage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has now ended. The last match of the league stage of the World Cup 2023 was played between India and Netherlands. India defeated the Dutch team by 160 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This was Rohit Sharma-led team India's 9th consecutive victory in the World Cup. 

Now, the next match of the host team is going to be against New Zealand, which will be the semi-final of the World Cup 2023. With the World Cup 2023 group stage coming to an end, now, a total of 8 teams have qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025. The teams that have been in the top 8 have automatically qualified for the Champions Trophy. 

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 

India

South Africa 

Australia 

New Zealand

Pakistan

Afghanistan

England 

Bangladesh 

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in Pakistan, therefore, the host nation has automatically qualified. There was a big threat to England's qualification due to their disappointing World Cup campaign. However, England's victory in their last two matches has booked their berth for the Champions Trophy. 

The last time the Champions Trophy was organised in England. Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017. Since then, the Champions Trophy has not been organised even once. After 8 years, this mega ICC tournament will be held in Pakistan in 2025.

READ | Batters who hit biggest sixes in World Cup 2023

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

