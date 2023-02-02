'Can't keep greatness down': Fans react as Jofra Archer takes six-wicket haul vs South Africa in 3rd ODI

Archer walks off the pitch with his hand raised

Jofra Archer shone with the ball as England secured a 59-run victory over South Africa in the third ODI at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday, February 1. The speedster's six-wicket haul was instrumental in helping the visitors salvage a consolation win in the dead rubber.

Archer came out blazing after a lackluster performance (1/81) in the first ODI against South Africa. He was determined to make an impact and prove his worth, and he did just that. His fiery bowling was a sight to behold, and it was clear that he was determined to make up for his previous performance.

The 27-year-old bowler finished with impressive figures of 6/40 in his 9.1 overs, claiming the prized wickets of Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, and Marco Jansen.

For much of South Africa's pursuit of 347, an England victory did not seem assured. In fact, it was only when Jofra Archer had the ball in his hand that it felt certain. Every time Jos Buttler called upon him, he delivered the crucial wicket. It was almost like a rerun of 2019, only this time with a new captain at the helm.

For the uninitiated, the right-arm seamer, Jofra Archer, recently had a stellar performance for MI Cape Town in the inaugural SA20, scalping eight wickets in five games. He will look to carry his impressive form into the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, giving England and Mumbai Indians fans something to look forward to ahead of the IPL 2023 and 2023 ODI World Cup.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Jofra Archer England cricketer does the Marcus Rashford celebration! pic.twitter.com/9LOKeGt2SK — Man United Latest (@TheUtdLatest) February 1, 2023

He's back



A maiden ODI five-fer for Jofra Archer. You can't keep greatness down for long.#SAvENG — Darren (@DDyer1986) February 1, 2023



England posted 346/7 in their allotted 50 overs after being invited to bat first. Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan put on a masterful display of batting, with Buttler scoring 131 off 127 balls and Malan striking 118 off 114. The duo hit 13 sixes and as many boundaries and shared a 232-run partnership for the fourth wicket to rescue England from 14/3. Moeen Ali also contributed with a quickfire 41 off 23 balls.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the standout bowler, returning with figures of 4/62, while Marco Jansen and Sisanda Magala each took a wicket.

In response, the Proteas were dismissed for 287 in 43.1 overs. Heinrich Klaasen put up a valiant effort and top-scored with 80, while Reeza Hendricks contributed 52. Temba Bavuma and Wayne Parnell provided valuable contributions of 35 and 34 runs respectively, but it was not enough to prevent the Proteas from being bowled out.

READ| Shubman Gill, pacers star as India record their biggest T20I win; beat NZ by 168 runs to clinch series 2-1