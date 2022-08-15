Cricket in Brisbane Olympics 2032? Cricket Australia aims to include game at multi-sport event

Birmingham included women's cricket to the Commonwealth Games 2022

After a successful outing in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, cricket being included in multi-sport events like the Olympics has been the talk of the town. The decision to include cricket in the 2028 Olympics is still a matter of discussion.

However, Cricket Australia (CA) has started their preparation to include the game in the 2032 Olympics which will be held in Brisbane.

The organization committee is wanting to have the game be a part of the Olympics, but a lot will depend on ICC and the way they present the game in the meeting which will organize the game in 2028 in Los Angeles.

Just like Birmingham included women's cricket to the Commonwealth Games 2022, the host city can include games of their choice. However, to do so, they need permission from the International Olympic Council (IOC) before they get the rights.

Not just the CA, even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) want cricket to be a part of the Olympics. They have been backing the ICC before their meeting with the organizers later in the month.

However, cricket is not the only sport that wants to be part of the Olympics. There are eight other sports that are trying to get a cut.

If Australia manages to host cricket at the Olympics, it would be a massive boost for the game in Australia and in the rest of the world.

Speaking about their target, CA chief executive Nick Hockley had said, "This strategy contains both a vision and a clear plan for how we can achieve bold, transformative change while also meeting our core responsibilities," according to India Today.

He added, “I would like to thank everyone across the game for their passion and commitment as we work to unite and inspire everyone to love and play cricket, and in so doing make cricket a sport for all that makes Australians proud."