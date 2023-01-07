'Bowler will feel depressed': R Ashwin slams David Hussey over his remark on Zampa's run out attempt

Image Source: Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin did not mince words when discussing the recent manaking incident in the 2022 Big Bash league (BBL) game between city rivals Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday (January 3).

The crowd was surprised when Stars skipper Adam Zampa attempted to run-out Tom Rogers on the non-striker's end who was well off the crease. The third umpire, however, ruled not-out because Zampa had completed his bowling action and had crossed the'vertical,' according to the third umpire.

Adam Zampa is a true Rajasthan Royal. pic.twitter.com/D1GIZf6F4U — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2023

In a post-match interview, Stars coach David Hussey made an odd remark, suggesting that if the decision had been made, they would have appealed. The response astonished many because the team's skipper Zampa was the one who decided to take the action in the first place and was in the thick of it.

Ravichandran Ashwin, known for his public advocacy of non-striker's run out came out strongly in support of Zampa and criticized Hussey for his views. Ashwin also expressed his dissatisfaction with the not-out verdict and praised the Australian spinner for his Undertaker-like look at the batter.

“I am tired of talking or writing about this topic. Every time this incident happens, there are preachers who hop in and start preaching. But the best thing I loved from this whole incident is the stare given by Adam Zampa after running out the non-striker. It was similar to The Undertaker’s stare in the World Wrestling Federation. He didn’t even say a word to the batsman. The batsman also stood in silence without knowing whether it was out or not out,” said Ashwin on his Youtube channel.

“People will talk about the legality of the dismissal. That he has completed his action and stuff like that. But see, he was about to bowl, and the non-striker had started running. In fact, the rule clearly states that you can run anywhere as soon as the bowler releases since he can’t run you out anymore once he releases. If you ask me if the non-striker starts running once the bowler releases, that in itself is an advantage for the non-striker. Because the batsman hasn’t made an impact yet. And I don’t know how many balls come back to the bowler as the batter rarely plays defense in T20," he added.

Ashwin went on to blame Hussey of disrespecting the bowler and questioned him about his stance, making it obvious that his approach of playing the game is not the same as everyone else's.

“I don’t believe what he said. Because if you wanted to withdraw the appeal, you need not have taken that to the third umpire itself. You could have easily withdrawn that appeal even before it had gone to the third umpire. First of all, why should you withdraw the appeal? A bowler is running the non-striker out. The captain will say that the bowler is wrong or what? What a big insult that is to the bowler if the captain is withdrawing the appeal,” Ashwin stated.

“The bowlers will feel depressed once you do that. And David Hussey was like, ‘This is not how you play cricket’. Sir, this is now how you want to play cricket. But for that, you can’t assume and say, ‘This is now how you should also play cricket’. This is absolutely wrong,” he concluded.

