'We all behind you': David Warner shares heartwarming post for Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery

Image Source: Instagram/davidwarner31

Australian cricketer David Warner wrote a heartfelt post for his Delhi Capitals captain and Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who is currently in hospital following a car accident last week on Friday, December 30 when his car smashed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Pant was driving home to Roorkee at 5:30 a.m. when his car hit a divider and flipped many times, leaving him with cuts on his forehead, a knee ligament rupture, bruises on his right hand and toe, and an abrasion on his back.

Pant was recently airlifted from Max Hospital Dehradun to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for further treatment after suffering multiple injuries.

Warner, who played with Pant for the first time in IPL 2022, shared an endearing photo with the Delhi Capitals skipper in which both were seen doing a famous gesture from the classic Telugu film 'Pushpa: The Rise' and wrote, "Get well [soon] brother @rishabpant we all behind you."

Warner was praised for his gesture. The Capitals reacted to the post saying, "Yeh fighter jhukega nahi" (This fighter will not bow down easily) referring to one of the dialogues from the film.

Pant is expected to miss the majority of 2023 and so will not be a part of the 16th edition of the IPL. Pant's recovery will take longer than expected due to his significant injuries, and the wicket-keeper batsman will be eager to be match-fit before the ICC Cricket World Cup at home.

Pant is the captain and wicket-keeper for the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. However, with him unlikely to be available, the Capitals management is considering making Warner the captain, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad for several years, including a title-winning season in 2016.

The Capitals will be looking for an Indian wicket-keeper in addition to Pant, as the current alternatives are Phil Salt and Sarfaraz Khan, who has done some keeping in domestic cricket in recent years.

