'Believe in your game': Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri send messages for India U19 lads who look to defend World Cup title

While the senior team did not give much happiness to the Indian cricket fans, the junior lads are sure taking the world by storm.

The India U19 lads will be taking on Bangladesh in the finals of the World Cup 2020 on Sunday in South Africa.

While the whole nation has sent in their wishes, senior players have also joined the wagon.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that the senior members will be watching Priyam Garg's side when they take on neighbours at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

"Hi, guys all the very best for the big day tomorrow, play the cricket that u guys have been playing and we all will be watching you definitely, sending you best wishes and positivity. All I am gonna say is that just go on there and back yourself and believe in your game, Good luck," Virat Kohli said in a video on bcci.tv.

WATCH: #TeamIndia extends best wishes to the U19 team for the #U19CWC final. Let’s get behind our boys as they are just one step away from winning the title. Send in your wishes. – by @RajalArora Full Video here https://t.co/WrLqMNLL0D pic.twitter.com/hTx1qFMPbz — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2020

Indian head coach of the senior team, Ravi Shastri has urged the U19 team to give its best in the final.

"Hey, guys all the best for the finals, you know you have done a great job in the tournament so far leave the best for the last," Ravi Shastri said.

All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur too had words of encouragement for the U19 squad.

"You have made us proud you have made the nation proud by reaching the finals of U19 World Cup. You have played amazingly in the league stage, all the very best, hopefully, we win to get the cup back home," Shardul Thakur said.

While Jadeja added, "Congratulations to the U19 team, they have done so well and all the very best for the finals go hard and bring the Cup home".

The Boys in Blue have reached their 3rd successive final after they thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets in the one-sided semi-final.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a ton while Divyansh Saxena played second fiddle and reached his half-century.

India's bowling unit consisting of Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra had bundled Pakistan U19 out for 172.