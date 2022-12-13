'Beautiful Tamil son': CSK share pic of Ravindra Jadeja in traditional Tamil attire, fans react

CSK share pic of Ravindra Jadeja in traditional Tamil attire

Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have sorted out their differences and their happy marriage is going to please CSK fans a lot. On Monday, the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champs shared a picture of Jadeja all dressed in traditional Tamil attire, leaving fans drooling at his new avatar.

Ever since the IPL 2022 season ended, there were a lot of rumours about Jadeja being unhappy with the franchise. The Indian all-rounder reportedly deleted all posts related to CSK and he was also not in touch with the franchise ahead of the retention date.

The 34-year-old was reportedly unhappy with the manner how the captaincy change took place when he was given CSK's captaincy before the start of the season, but he stepped down from the top-job midway through the campaign.

Jadeja also injured himself and didn't play in the latter stages of the season, and Dhoni took over the captaincy. However, the pair seemed to have sorted out their differences, and he ended up staying with CSK.

More recently, The Yellow Army shared a picture of Ravindra Jadeja as he donned traditional Tamil attire, along with a special caption.

"Beautiful Tamil Son," wrote CSK in Tamil, along with a yellow heart as caption.

Fans also reacted to Jadeja's picture shared by CSK as one Twitter user calling him 'King', while another referenced his Tamil avatar and called it 'swag'. Another fan wrote, 'Wow #Jaddu'.

The all-rounder is currently recovering from a leg surgery that he underwent after the Asia Cup, which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2022. He was initially named in Bangladesh's squad but was not able to recover in time, and should return to action against Sri Lanka at the beginning of next year.