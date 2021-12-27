BCCI shares video of Ravi Ashwin, Shardul to

As the rain continued to pour down in Centurion, Indian fans surely had a gloomy day, not being able to witness even a single ball being bowled, as play was called off on Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa, due to excessive rain.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) knew about the feeling of Indian fans and thereby chose to treat cricket lovers with a candid 'Walk & Talk' chat between veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

In the one-minute long clip, the duo can be seen engaging upon various topics, firstly on Ashwin's dance moves, and later on what the Indian team lacked before, and how Shardul could help fill the gap.

Sharing the video on Twitter, BCCI wrote, "On an otherwise gloomy day in Centurion, here's something to brighten up your feed, Of dance moves, comebacks and more - here's a fun Walk & Talk, featuring Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur."

You can watch the BCCI's latest post here:

On an otherwise gloomy day in Centurion, here's something to brighten up your feed



Of dance moves, comebacks and more - here's a fun Walk & Talk, featuring @ashwinravi99 & @imShard. - By @28anand



Full video #TeamIndia #SAvINDhttps://t.co/3GKonIoqWb pic.twitter.com/LwR8ndGjLC — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2021

At the beginning of the clip, Shardul can be seen addressing Ashwin as the 'world's best off-spinner', later he lauds Ashwin's dancing skills, who then replies by saying that "I look at myself, I think I want to dance in a certain way, but can't", after which Shardul again praises Ashwin for an old dance video, wherein he did a step from Thalapathy Vijay's song 'Vaathi Coming'.

Later in the clip, Ashwin can be seen stating that the Indian team previously lacked a big-hitter, or in Ashwin's own words, "someone who could just dismiss the short balls out of the vicinity". The off-spinner then says that Shardul has done well to fill that gap, with his performances in Australia and England and he's hoping Shardul can replicate the big-hitting in South Africa as well.

Shardul Thakur then states, he's looking forward to the same, and he'd be more than happy to contribute in South African conditions too.