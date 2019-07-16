BCCI invites fresh application for support staff for Team India including that of Head Coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called upon interested candidates to apply for the various positions for the senior India Men’s team.

The interested candidates are expected to apply on or before 5 pm on July 30.

Head Coach

Batting Coach

Bowling Coach

Fielding Coach

Physiotherapist

Strength and Conditioning Coach

Administrative Manager

For the likes of Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Bangar and Bharat Arun - they will get an automatic entry in the recruitment process. The team will, however, have a new trainer and physio after the departure of Shankar Basu and Patrick Farhart respectively following India's semifinal exit in the World Cup.

Shastri had come in as Anil Kumble's successor after the 2017 Champions Trophy, as did bowling coach Bharat Arun. Batting coach Sanjay Bangar has been in his post for longer.