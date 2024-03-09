BCCI announces Test cricket incentive scheme for India men's team after 4-1 series win over England

Soon after India completed a resounding 4-1 win over England, the Indian cricket board announced a historic 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' of upto Rs 45 lakh per match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' as a means to boost the financial well-being of cricketers who prioritize Test matches. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah shared this development on the social media platform X, emphasizing the board's commitment to supporting athletes.

'I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs,' BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in his post on social media.

In a demonstration of their commitment to this directive, the Board excluded Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the 2023-24 annual contracts due to their non-participation in domestic cricket. The 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' aims to provide financial growth and stability for senior men cricketers, acknowledging the significance of Test cricket and encouraging players to actively engage in domestic cricket for holistic development.

This move reflects BCCI's dedication to fostering a balanced and robust cricketing ecosystem.