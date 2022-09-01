BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka dream11

Afghanistan is at the top of their form in the ongoing Asia Cup. They have already secured their berth in the final four after defeating Bangladesh in their second match on Tuesday. The remaining match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will decide the other team to make their way to the super-four.

Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan in the opening game of Asia Cup 2022. In the match, Sri Lanka batted first and faced a big batting collapse from the start. They lost the top three batsmen in just 2 overs. Later, Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 38 while Chamika Karunaratne scored 31 runs for the team.

On the other hand, the situation was quite the same for Bangladesh. Batting first, their innings was wrapped up at 127 on the board. Mosaddek Hossain tried to bring them back to the game in the last over and remained unbeaten at 48. Among others, only three batters managed to cross the two-digit mark. The Shakib Al Hasan-led bowling unit could not put up much resistance while defending the mere target and lost the match by 7 wickets.

Dream11 Prediction – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - Match 5 of Asia Cup

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mahmudullah, Anamul Haque

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Mosaddek Hossain (C), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Chamika Karunaratne

BAN vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Match Details

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on Thursday, September 1. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.