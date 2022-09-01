Search icon
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's rocket throw to send back Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan

Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant run-out effort to send Honk Kong's skipper Nizakat Khan changed the tide towards the Indian team's favor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

After India posted a hefty 192/2 on the board on the back of some mad hitting from Suryakumar Yadav and a half-century from Virat Kohli, Hong Kong batters also came with positive intent. Nizakat Khan and Yasim Murtaza started the proceedings and got a few boundaries. However, Arshdeep Singh did a terrific job to get in-form Murtaza as the batter could not time his pull shot. With this wicket, out came Babar Hayat and changed the momentum entirely in Hong Kong’s favor.

READ: 'Bangladesh has at least 2 quality bowlers ', war of words begins ahead of all important match between BAN vs AFG

The final delivery of the Powerplay, bowled by India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a no ball resulting in a free hit for Hong Kong. Their captain Nizakat Khan was on strike and in chase of 193, his team had made a superb start reaching 51/1 in 5.5 overs.

Having received a freebie to round off the Powerplay overs, Nizakat would have hoped to maximize the opportunity. However, Arshdeep did well as Nizakat could only guide the ball to Jadeja who was fielding at point.

After playing a cut shot toward points, Khan was trying to take a run but Jadeja was quick to react to the situation and used his rocket arm to nail a direct hit.

Watch the video below

Replays showed that Nizakat was millimeters short of making his ground and was adjudged run out on 10 off 12 meaning Hong Kong lost both their openers inside the Powerplay.

"Talking about the match, chasing a target of 193, Hong Kong was at three wickets loss. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got the all-important wicket of Babar Hayat, who was smashing Indian bowler to keep Hong Kong alive in the match. Jadeja then ended Nizakat Khan's stint with a direct hit on stumps. Arshdeep Singh gave India a big breakthrough as he dismissed opener Yasim Murtaza.

READ: 'Short on words to describe how brilliant Suryakumar Yadav's innings was', says Rohit Sharma

Hong Kong tried to make a comeback in the game through Zeeshan Ali, who was in red-hot form and slammed many big shots but it was too late as India already clinched the match by 40 runs as well as the Super Four spot in the tournament.

