AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 10- Best picks for Australia vs West Indies in Cricket World Cup today

Dream11 Prediction- West Indies vs Australia

AUS vs WI Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia vs West Indies World Cup match today at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday, June 6.

AUS vs WI Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Nicolas Pooran will be the preferred choice for this match. Shai Hope has also been in good form.

Batsmen: David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer and Steve Smith are big match players.

Allrounders: Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell are the best allrounders in these two sides.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Oshane Thomas will the ones to watch out for with the ball.

AUS vs WI My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Nicolas Pooran, David Warner (C), Usman Khawaja, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Oshane Thomas.

AUS vs WI Dotball Team Player List

Shai Hope, Steven Smith, David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sheldon Cottrell.

AUS vs WI Probable Playing 11

Australia (AUS) Playing 11 (Probable): Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa.

West Indies (WI) Playing 11 (Probable): Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (WK), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaithe, Ashley Nurse, Shelodn Cottrell and Oshane Thomas

West Indies vs Australia (Teams)

Australia (AUS) Playing 11 (Probable): Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

West Indies (WI) Playing 11 (Probable): Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

AUS vs WI: Match Details

This is the 10th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

Check Dream11 Prediction / AUS Dream11 Team / Australia Dream11 Team / WI Dream11 Team / West Indies Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.