AUS vs WI 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of Adelaide

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test

Australia are set to lock horns with West Indies in the second Test in Adelaide from Thursday, December 8. The home side won the first Test by a massive margin, courtesy of heroics from Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschangne and Steve Smith smashed a double hundred in the first inning of the Perth Test, helping Australia set up a big total, however, the Caribbean side could not reach the required, target. Australia batted again and declared their innings at 182 runs, and Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul saw the visitors dismissed for 333 runs.

Pat Cummins' side eventually won the match by 164 runs, and thus, they took a 1-0 lead in the series. It will be a chance for Kraigg Brathwaite's side to win the second Test and level the series.

READ| IND vs BAN: Suryakumar Yadav's EPIC 3-word tweet for Rohit Sharma wins the internet

AUS vs WI 2nd Test Match Details

Date and Time: December 8-12 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

AUS vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming Details

What time will Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test begin?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test will begin at 09:30 AM IST from December 8-12.

READ| IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma offers update on his thumb injury, Team India skipper to fly back to Mumbai

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS vs WI 2nd Test - Pitch Report

The pitch of Adelaide Oval is a batting-friendly surface, but there would be little help for pacers. The average first innings total at this venue is 260.

READ| AUS vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test match in Adelaide

AUS vs WI 2nd Test - Weather Report

The weather in Adelaide for the first day of the Test is expected to be near 25 degrees Celsius, there are slight chances of rain on 4th and 5th day, but that is not likely to impact the match much.

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Probable XIs

Australia: David Warner, Steve Smith(C), Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, TM Head, C Green, AT Carey, Mitchell Starc, A Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, SM Boland

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Kraigg Brathwaite(C), Jermaine Blackwood, T Chanderpaul, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, J Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales