AUS vs ENG 3rd ODI: David Warner hands over his gloves to a lucky fan in stadium, video goes viral

Warner, who looked in great form in the first ODI, capitalized on the momentum and scored a century.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

David Warner is one of most popular and admired cricketers. He is also one of the most engaging people on social media, since he enjoys creating interesting and inventive social media reels. David Warner has often shown his love for his fans.

Australia is currently involved in a white-ball series with England. After some outstanding all-round performances from all the batters, the Australian cricket team has now taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series. David Warner and Travis Head put on a fantastic 269-run opening stand in the third ODI. Both batsmen scored hundreds, illuminating the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

However, during he 39th over of the innings David Warner was applauded by the crowd as he returned to the pavilion after being dismissed by Olly Stone. During this moment, Warner gave his gloves to young fans who had come to witness the game.

WATCH:

Fans enjoy receiving mementos from cricketers, and this will be remembered for a long time.

Due to rain, the third ODI between Australia and England has been reduced to a 48-over game. Australia went all guns blazing in their first innings and finished their innings at 355/5. Travis Head was the top scorer for Australia, hitting 152 runs in 130 balls. His knock was laced with 16 fours and four sixes.

READ| England cricket team to travel with their own 'chef' for the series against Pakistan

