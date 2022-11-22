England cricket team to travel with their own 'chef' for the series against Pakistan

England cricket team

In bizarre news emerging from the England cricket team, the team will be carrying their own chef to Pakistan. This comes after the limited overs cricket team of England faced a major problem with regard to their food in the recently-concluded 7-match T20I series between the two teams.

The England cricket team has decided to take things into their own hands and fix the food-related concerns in their upcoming tour to Pakistan.

There were concerns about the quality of the food in Pakistan during the England cricket team’s tour and several cricketers felt uneasy and fell sick eventually. A few players were suffering from stomach aches after the food at the stadium was not good.

Even though no major illness occurred during the tour, the Test form is extremely challenging and demanding. The 3 Test matches will be played at 3 different venues and the food itself is a major area to be focussed on.

England’s stand-in skipper whose origins are from Pakistan itself also voiced his concern about the food in Pakistan. “Food-wise, I have been a little bit disappointed in Lahore. Karachi was really nice,” said Moeen Ali. Lahore is however not on the itinerary in this Test series.

According to a report in Telegraph, Omar Meziane who has previously been a chef of the England football team and Harlequins will be traveling with Brendon McCullum and co.