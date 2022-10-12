AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I: Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali steer England to 178/7 vs Australia

Dawid Malan was dismissed on 82 by Marcus Stoinis.

Dawid Malan hit a brilliant 49-ball 82 as England recovered from a top-order collapse to post a total of 178 for seven against Australia in the second T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

After being put into bat, the visitors were reduced to 54 for four, courtesy of some disciplined bowling from Marcus Stoinis and Pat Cummins. However, Malan and Moeen Ali (44) stitched 92 runs for the fifth wicket to take England to a strong total.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against England. After facing a narrow defeat in the opening match, Australia could be boosted by the returns of big guns Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell will all be available for selection.

England lead the series 1-0, having duly hit the ground running in a richly entertaining opening T20I in Perth.

Jos Buttler, on his return to the side, smashed a brilliant 62, but it was Alex Hales who stole the show with his 51-ball 84 at the Optus Stadium.

