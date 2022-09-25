Search icon
Arjun Tendulkar dances to Punjabi songs with Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj, watch viral video

Arjun Tendulkar is currently in Chandigarh, and he was being trained by Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj. In a new viral clip, they can be seen dancing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Arjun Tendulkar dances to Punjabi songs with Yograj Singh

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar who was recently spotted training under the watchful eyes of Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj celebrated his birthday on September 24. Arjun is currently in Chandigarh to take part in the JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament. 

In the meantime, Arjun has been spending some quality time together with Yograj, who himself was a prominent name in the Indian team back in the 1980s. 

While Sachin's son attended a practice session at DAV College in Sector 10 recently, a day later he was seen training at a local gym under the tutelage of Yograj. And that's not all, apart from shedding sweat, the pair were also seen dancing their heart out to Punjabi songs. 

A video has gone viral on social media wherein Yuvraj's father Yograj Singh can be seen doing 'Bhangra' along with Arjun Tendulkar. 

While Arjun is preparing for the upcoming domestic 2022-23 campaign having switched allegiance from Mumbai to Goa recently, he was seen enjoying some lighter moments with the veteran coach. 

Watch Arjun Tendulkar doing 'Bhangra' with Yograj Singh:

The 22-year-old had recently left the Mumbai squad to join up with Goa, having played 2 T20 matches for his home town. He made his senior debut for Mumbai but couldn't play in the Ranji Trophy, thus forcing him to look for other teams to gain playing time. 

Arjun was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad after being repurchased by the franchise in IPL 2022 mega auction but he couldn't make his debut and the all-rounder will be hoping for better fortunes in the upcoming campaign. 

