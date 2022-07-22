Search icon
Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika shares pic of baby-bump, couple to welcome second child

Team India batsman Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika shared a picture of her family. In the pics, Radhika's baby bump is visible.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:19 PM IST

Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika to welcome second child in October

Team India batsman Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar are set to embrace parenthood for the second time.

On Friday, Radhika shared a picture with Rahane and their daughter Aarya. However, what caught the eye of fans is that Radhika's baby bump was quite visible and she herself hinted about welcoming her second child in October. 

Former Indian vice-captain Rahane, and his wife Radhika had earlier welcomed their first child back in 2019. Radhika's latest post on Instagram announcing their second child has gone viral on social media. 

Fans flooded the comments section of Radhika's pic, as congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the couple. 

Check Radhika's pic here:

Rahane meanwhile last played for the Men in Blue in the Test series against South Africa, wherein he failed to impress with the bat and was subsequently dropped from the Sri Lanka test series. 

He would go on to have a difficult season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during IPL 2022, as the veteran managed to score just 133 runs from seven matches before picking up an injury towards the end of the season. 

First-image
Delhi Metro: Yellow Line services to be affected on Sunday due to track maintenance work
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
