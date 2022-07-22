IND vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan misses ton by 3 runs as Shamarh Brooks takes 'superhuman catch'

Shikhar Dhawan misses century by 3 runs as Shamarh Brooks takes diving catch

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan narrowly missed out on a century after he was dismissed following a spectacular diving catch from Shamarh Brooks. Brooks, stationed at backward square leg dived towards his right to complete a stunning catch as Dhawan looked to bring up his ton with a boundary.

The Southpaw had earlier put together a 119-run stand alongside his fellow opener Shubman Gill, but once Gill perished courtesy of some good work in the outfield by Nicholas Pooran, Dhawan continued the attack alongside Shreyas Iyer.

In the 34th inning of India's inning, Gudakesh Motie pitched a full-length delivery which Dhawan tried to cut towards the boundary ropes, but Shamarh Brooks was alert as he dived and completed a stunning catch.

A video of Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal is going viral on social media.

By the time Dhawan walked back to the dugout, India were reduced to 213/2, after getting off to a flying start.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran had chosen to bowl first in the overcast conditions at Queen's Park Oval but the move didn't pave off.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue had moved to 258/5 after 44 overs.