IND vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan misses ton by 3 runs as Shamarh Brooks takes 'superhuman catch'

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan narrowly missed out on a century after he was dismissed following a spectacular diving catch from Shamarh Brooks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:19 PM IST

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan narrowly missed out on a century after he was dismissed following a spectacular diving catch from Shamarh Brooks. Brooks, stationed at backward square leg dived towards his right to complete a stunning catch as Dhawan looked to bring up his ton with a boundary. 

The Southpaw had earlier put together a 119-run stand alongside his fellow opener Shubman Gill, but once Gill perished courtesy of some good work in the outfield by Nicholas Pooran, Dhawan continued the attack alongside Shreyas Iyer. 

In the 34th inning of India's inning, Gudakesh Motie pitched a full-length delivery which Dhawan tried to cut towards the boundary ropes, but Shamarh Brooks was alert as he dived and completed a stunning catch. 

READ| IND vs WI 1st ODI: Shubman Gill dismissed after Nicholas Pooran's bullseye throw, watch video

A video of Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal is going viral on social media. 

Watch:

By the time Dhawan walked back to the dugout, India were reduced to 213/2, after getting off to a flying start.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran had chosen to bowl first in the overcast conditions at Queen's Park Oval but the move didn't pave off. 

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue had moved to 258/5 after 44 overs. 

