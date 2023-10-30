AFG vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match 30

AFG vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 30, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Cricket World Cup 2023. The resurgent Sri Lankan team enters this contest with a newfound confidence, having secured victories in their previous two matches against the Netherlands and England. Despite a rocky start to their World Cup campaign with three initial defeats, they have shown significant improvement.

Their opponents, Afghanistan, have proven they are no longer considered pushovers in this competition. They've defeated two cricket powerhouses, England and Pakistan, showcasing their remarkable determination. Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan has punched above their weight and is eager to test their skills against Sri Lanka. Unfortunately for Sri Lanka, they have been dealt another injury blow as Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury. In his place, Pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been brought in.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match details

Match: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 30, World Cup 2023

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, Maharashtra

Date & Time: Monday, October 30, 2:00 pm IST

Keepers – Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders – Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Dananjaya de Silva

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Kasun Rajitha

