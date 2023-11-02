Headlines

AFG vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Lucknow

Check out all the details related to Netherlands vs Afghanistan match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Lucknow .

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Netherlands and Afghanistan are set to clash in match no. 34 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Friday (Nov 3). The highly anticipated game is scheduled to take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh at 2:00 pm IST. The Netherlands enters the match with high spirits following a remarkable victory against the in-form team, South Africa, in a thrilling encounter at Dharamshala.

Moreover, they displayed their mettle by triumphing over Bangladesh in their recent match in Kolkata. With this momentum, the Dutch side is eager to put up a tough fight against the Afghan team. On the other hand, Afghanistan has been in exceptional form, securing impressive wins against strong contenders like England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. As the two teams prepare to battle it out on the field, cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await an intense showdown, eagerly anticipating which side will showcase their exceptional skills and emerge victorious.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan live-streaming details

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: When is the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match to be played?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan match will be played on Friday, November 3. 

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: At what time Netherlands vs Afghanistan match will be played?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST. 

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where will the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match be played?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan match will be played at Ekana Sports Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.   

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match?

The live telecast of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. 

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match online? 

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The Lucknow wicket is expected to help spinners during the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup. There is a touch of grass on the pitch but the ground underneath looks pretty dry. With more than 20 hours left for the game, the curators could remove the grass.

Weather report

The weather forecast in Lucknow is projected to be 31 degrees Celsius (high) during the daytime and it will likely reduce to 17 degrees Celsius at night (low), according to AccuWeather. Notably, the sky in Lucknow will be cloudy during the day and night. But there is no threat of rain playing a spoilsport in the match.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan probable playing XI

Netherlands (NED): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

 

