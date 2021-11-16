Headlines

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 to begin on November 19 - Check final squads, when and where to watch

Several big stars including Jason Roy, Faf du Plesis, Dwayne Bravo, Shahid Afridi, Yusuf Pathan and Eoin Morgan will feature at the T10 League 2021.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Nov 16, 2021

The T20 cricket fever will soon convert into T10 joy with the 2021 edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League set to begin from Friday, November 19. The fifth edition of the competition with one of the game’s fastest formats will be played among six teams made up of some of the biggest global stars.

The games will be played at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi and the tournament will continue till December 4. Apart from the home side Team Abu Dhabi, other teams participating in the 2021 T10 League are Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves, Deccan Gladiators, Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors.

Several big names including Chris Gayle, Jason Roy, Faf du Plesis, Dwayne Bravo and Yusuf Pathan are among the stars that will feature at the tournament.

 

 

Team Abu Dhabi

Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant De Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin.

Delhi Bulls

Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Roscoe Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Romario Shepherd, Sohaib Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, Nyeem Young, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gulbadin Naib.

Chennai Braves

Nicholas Pooran, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Darren Bravo, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Migael Pretorius, Mark Deyal, Muhammad Shahzad, Curtis Campher, Chamika Karunaratne, Tion Webster, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Laxman Majrekar, Khalid Shah, Angelo Perera, Samiullah Shinwari, Roman Walker, Ravi Bopara, Toby Albert.  

Deccan Gladiators

Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Wiese, Tymal Mills, Wanindu Hasaranga, Najibullah Zadran, Odean Smith, Rumman Raees, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Hamid Hassan, Tom Moore, Wahab Riaz, Asif Khan.

Bangla Tigers

Faf du Plessis, Muhammad Amir, James Faulkner, Benny Howell, Johnson Charles, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Sabir Rao, Hassan Khalid, William Smeed, Adam Lyth, Karim Janat, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Vishnu Sukumaran.

Northern Warriors

Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Imran Tahir, Upul Tharanga, Rayad Emrit, Samit Patel, Kennar Lewis, Abhimanyu Mithun, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Josh Little, Gareth Delaney, Yo Mahesh Vijayakumar, Ross Whiteley.

Format

The T10 League will be played in a round-robin format. Each team will be all other teams in the league once. Teams qualifying from the league stage will take part in a playoff round where two Qualifiers and one Eliminator will be played. The two teams advancing from the playoff stage will lock horns in the final on December 3.

On TV, the Abu Dhabi T10 will be broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex. The tournament can be live streamed on Jio TV and Voot.

