'Absolute zeher': Shikhar Dhawan gets hilariously trolled by Rohit Sharma on Instagram post featuring Ishant Sharma

Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma has a habit of leg-pulling his teammates and this time he had Shikhar Dhawan on his radar.

Dhawan is currently out of the Indian squad which is taking one West Indies in a limited over series due to a knee injury which he picked up during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match for Delhi.

However, on Saturday (December ), Dhawan shared a photo with Ishant Sharma during their flying back to Delhi from Bangalore, where the two underwent their fitness tests at National Cricket Academy (NCA).

In the picture, the Indian opener can be seen wearing a multicoloured hoodie with Ishant wearing a plain white T-shirt.

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan posted this photo and captioned it: "Weekend vibes with @ishant.sharma29 Have cleared all the fitness tests and looking forward to go back to the field and play some good cricket."

Reacting to this photo, Rohit couldn't hold himself back and dropped a comment saying, "Absolute zeher".

Veteran Team India bowler Harbhajan Singh also dropped a comment on Dhawan's colourful outfit.

Dhawan responded to Rohit's post and said, "zehar hai ki pyar hai tera chumma."