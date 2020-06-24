'A blessing to play Test cricket for India': Skipper Virat Kohli on missing playing an intense game in whites

The coronavirus outbreak has got all sporting events to a halt and surely athletes have been missing the action on the field. While football has come into motion, cricket is still trying to make its way.

Missing the game, India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said nothing matches the excitement of playing intense Test clashes. He also called it a "blessing" to represent the country in the longest format.

Taking to Twitter Kohli shared a couple of pictures of him in white jersey. "Nothing comes close to playing an intense game in whites. What a blessing to be able to play test cricket for India," he captioned the post.

The right-handed batsman, since his Test debut, has left a huge mark on the game. Playing 86 Tests so far, Kohli has managed to score 7,240 runs with 27 centuries at an average of 53.62.

He is one of the few active cricketers who have scored runs with an average above 50. Only Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are above him.

Currently, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in the second place in Tests rankings.