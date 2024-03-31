Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'If change was necessary...': Shahid Afridi reacts to Shaheen Afridi's sacking as Pakistan skipper

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul set to become parents? Suniel Shetty's remark sparks speculations

'India is still paying for misdoings of..': PM Modi slams Congress at Meerut mega rally

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians eye first win of the season

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'If change was necessary...': Shahid Afridi reacts to Shaheen Afridi's sacking as Pakistan skipper

10 benefits of eating jackfruit

This Mughal emperor’s wife built a magnificent tomb after his death

AI reimagines Suits with Bollywood actors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul set to become parents? Suniel Shetty's remark sparks speculations

Imtiaz Ali reveals why he chose to release Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila on OTT: 'I don’t think...'

Meet star kid, who has given 13 flops, no solo hits in 19 years, still worth Rs 400 crore, secret to his wealth is…

HomeCricket

Cricket

MI vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians eye first win of the season

Follow live score and updates from match 14 of TATA IPL 2024 between MI and RR here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 09:20 PM IST

article-main
MI vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to face off on April 1 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Currently, Mumbai finds themselves at the bottom of the points table with zero points from two matches, while Rajasthan sits comfortably at number 3 with 4 points from two matches.

In their opening match on March 24, MI suffered a narrow 6-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Their second match on March 27 saw them fall short by 31 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

On the other hand, RR kicked off their campaign with a convincing 20-run victory over the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) on March 24. They continued their winning streak by defeating the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs on March 28.

As the two teams prepare to clash, all eyes will be on the Wankhede Stadium to witness this exciting encounter between MI and RR.

LIVE BLOG

  • 31 Mar 2024, 08:50 PM

    DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 191/5 in 20 overs

    In an eventful over, Fizz attempted a wide yorker, but Porel managed to hit a boundary at short third. The over included a no-ball, a wide, and a single.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 31 Mar 2024, 08:41 PM

    MI vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Mumbai Indians and Mumbai Indians from Mumbai. Stay tuned for latest updates.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan walks out of Karan Johar's action drama The Bull due to this reason

Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest: Section 144 imposed in UP, son Umar Ansari claims 'father was given slow poison'

‘Raat ko daaru peeke...’: Kunal Kamra says he won't apologise for 'abusing' Salman Khan

MI vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

This actor left luxury life, sat idle at home, faced financial crisis, then wrote film, is now…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement