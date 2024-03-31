MI vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians eye first win of the season

Follow live score and updates from match 14 of TATA IPL 2024 between MI and RR here.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to face off on April 1 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Currently, Mumbai finds themselves at the bottom of the points table with zero points from two matches, while Rajasthan sits comfortably at number 3 with 4 points from two matches.

In their opening match on March 24, MI suffered a narrow 6-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Their second match on March 27 saw them fall short by 31 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

On the other hand, RR kicked off their campaign with a convincing 20-run victory over the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) on March 24. They continued their winning streak by defeating the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs on March 28.

As the two teams prepare to clash, all eyes will be on the Wankhede Stadium to witness this exciting encounter between MI and RR.