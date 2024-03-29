LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants eye first win of the season against Punjab

Follow live score and updates from match 11 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and PBKS here.

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be hosting Punjab Kings in their inaugural home game in Lucknow on Saturday.

Lucknow kicked off their campaign with a loss to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. On the other hand, Punjab Kings secured a victory against Delhi Capitals in their opening match but faced defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an away game.

The pitch at the Lucknow stadium is anticipated to be slow and conducive to spin bowling, which could potentially give an advantage to teams with strong spinners.