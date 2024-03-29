Twitter
Cricket

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants eye first win of the season against Punjab

Follow live score and updates from match 11 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and PBKS here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 08:38 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score
KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be hosting Punjab Kings in their inaugural home game in Lucknow on Saturday.

Lucknow kicked off their campaign with a loss to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. On the other hand, Punjab Kings secured a victory against Delhi Capitals in their opening match but faced defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an away game.

The pitch at the Lucknow stadium is anticipated to be slow and conducive to spin bowling, which could potentially give an advantage to teams with strong spinners.

  • 29 Mar 2024, 08:37 PM

    LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

    PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Chris Woakes, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Prince Choudhary, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan.

  • 29 Mar 2024, 08:36 PM

    LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings from Lucknow. Stay tuned for latest updates.

