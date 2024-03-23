KKR vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to field first against KKR

Follow live score and latest updates from match 3 of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and SRH here.

Shreyas Iyer's return from a lengthy injury layoff will be the center of attention as the two highest-priced signings in IPL history, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, prepare to face off in Kolkata Knight Riders' opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Eden Gardens today.

Iyer, who missed the entire previous season due to a back injury, is back to lead KKR, who have made strategic additions while maintaining the core of their team.

Gautam Gambhir, KKR's most successful former captain, has returned as a mentor for the team. His partnership with head coach Chandrakant Pandit, known for his tactical acumen in the domestic circuit, will be crucial for KKR's resurgence.

On the other hand, SRH has undergone a change in captaincy with Cummins taking on the leadership role. The 2016 champions had a disappointing season last year, finishing 10th, and are now banking on Cummins' leadership skills. Cummins had a remarkable 2023, leading Australia to two world titles, and SRH hopes he can replicate that success in the IPL.