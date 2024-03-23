Twitter
Cricket

KKR vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to field first against KKR

Follow live score and latest updates from match 3 of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and SRH here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 07:11 PM IST

KKR vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024
Shreyas Iyer's return from a lengthy injury layoff will be the center of attention as the two highest-priced signings in IPL history, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, prepare to face off in Kolkata Knight Riders' opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Eden Gardens today.

Iyer, who missed the entire previous season due to a back injury, is back to lead KKR, who have made strategic additions while maintaining the core of their team.

Gautam Gambhir, KKR's most successful former captain, has returned as a mentor for the team. His partnership with head coach Chandrakant Pandit, known for his tactical acumen in the domestic circuit, will be crucial for KKR's resurgence.

On the other hand, SRH has undergone a change in captaincy with Cummins taking on the leadership role. The 2016 champions had a disappointing season last year, finishing 10th, and are now banking on Cummins' leadership skills. Cummins had a remarkable 2023, leading Australia to two world titles, and SRH hopes he can replicate that success in the IPL.

LIVE BLOG

  • 23 Mar 2024, 07:05 PM

    KKR vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: Teams

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

  • 23 Mar 2024, 06:18 PM

    KKR vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl

    Pat Cummins: We gonna have a bowl, wicket looks pretty good. Jansen, Klaasen and Markram are the other three. This is my first game for Sunrisers, it's been awesome in the camp to the lead-up and the confidence is really high in the group.

    Shreyas Iyer: Feel fantastic (talking about his recovery from back injury). I have been training well and played a few games as well. The spinners have been bowling tremendously over the past few seasons and all of them are lethal in their own way. I see a bit of dryness on this wicket and hopefully it will help them. Salt, Narine, Russell and Starc are playing today.

  • 23 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM

    KKR vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: Starc returns

    The last time Mitchell Starc participated in the IPL was in 2015, where he played for RCB and took 20 wickets in 13 games with an economy rate of 6.76. However, since then, Starc has struggled in the shortest format of the game, conceding an average of 8.14 runs per over in 41 T20Is.

  • 23 Mar 2024, 06:14 PM

    KKR vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: Squads

    SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy

    KKR: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma

  • 23 Mar 2024, 06:14 PM

    KKR vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of TATA IPL match 3 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad to be played at Eden Gardena, Kolkata. Stay tuned for latest updates.

