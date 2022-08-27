Ind vs Pak Asia Cup Live Updates: Babar Azam to announce Pakistan playing XI against India today

This is the first time India will be facing Pakistan on the cricket field since the T20 World Cup 2021

The opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 takes place on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium and features Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan. The high-stakes match between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the same stadium in the United Arab Emirates, is, nevertheless, the center of attention.

This is the first time India will be facing Pakistan on the cricket field since the T20 World Cup 2021 and cricket fans all around the world are eagerly anticipating the IND vs PAK encounter in the Asia Cup.