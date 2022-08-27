Ind vs Pak Asia Cup Live Updates: Babar Azam to announce Pakistan playing XI against India today

Headlines

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images & quotes to share with loved ones

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images & quotes to share with loved ones

Parliament special session LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet today in new Sansad Bhavan

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

HomeCricket

Cricket

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup Live Updates: Babar Azam to announce Pakistan playing XI against India today

This is the first time India will be facing Pakistan on the cricket field since the T20 World Cup 2021

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 takes place on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium and features Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan. The high-stakes match between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the same stadium in the United Arab Emirates, is, nevertheless, the center of attention.

This is the first time India will be facing Pakistan on the cricket field since the T20 World Cup 2021 and cricket fans all around the world are eagerly anticipating the IND vs PAK encounter in the Asia Cup.

LIVE BLOG

  • 27 Aug 2022, 01:30 PM

    According to sources, Pakistan has decided to announce its final eleven to take on the traditional rivals, India, on August 28 in the Twenty20 Asia Cup 2022 starting today. Pacer Hasan Ali, who will arrive in Dubai tomorrow, is likely to be included in the final eleven thanks to his experience. 

    Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Aug 2022, 10:29 AM

    The following players are expected to play against Pakistan: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Aug 2022, 10:08 AM

    Interestingly, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda were missing from the post as some fans in the comments section felt that they might also miss the chance to get a place in the Playing XI for the first match.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Aug 2022, 09:51 AM

    The 10-image post started with a photo of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma together, followed by Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Aug 2022, 09:16 AM

    Before their first match of the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted some few pictures from the training session on Twitter. In the pictures, several players can be seen working hard in the nets.The BCCI shared the images in an unusual sequence, leading many to believe that they might have leaked the playing XI and batting order for a high-octane Pakistan match.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Aug 2022, 08:31 AM

    For me, the Zimbabwe tour was quite important, post the injury. The series helped me understand how much I recovered. It gives you a lot confidence and being out in the middle is always to assess your own form and how your body is feeling.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Aug 2022, 08:30 AM

    I enter this tournament feeling a little more confident and I can focus on my skills. It does not matter how good I am batting in the nets. I want to challenge myself in the middle and this tournament gives opportunity. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Aug 2022, 08:22 AM

    Shaheen Afridi is a world class bowler. It would’ve been a nice experience for us had he been playing, but unfortunately, he’s injured and ruled out.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Aug 2022, 08:15 AM

    We all want Virat Kohli to get back into form, so we're not concerned. His mindset has always been to win matches for India, and he has done so for many years. Virat Kohli is a world-class cricketer. He is unaffected by what others see from the outside. Virat Kohli has set a high standard for himself, and he is driven to win matches for his country.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Aug 2022, 08:01 AM

    There may be a record of how many times we played and how many times each team won, but it means nothing. It will always begin at 0. Either will want to get off to a great start.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Aug 2022, 07:55 AM

    We always look forward to India vs Pakistan clash as we don’t play each other anywhere else but these big tournaments. So, it’s always an exciting time & a great challenge for all of us to compete against a team like Pakistan.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Karachi-born model who became first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, to be part of global pageant despite backlash

PM Modi's vision: A remarkable journey towards global unity

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Delhi Metro: AAP reacts after Delhi CM not invited for inauguration of new Airport Express Line station

Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana recites Bhagavad Gita verse while accepting TIME 100 Impact Award in US, gets standing ovation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE