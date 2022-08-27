Ind vs Pak Asia Cup Live Updates: Babar Azam to announce Pakistan playing XI against India today

Cricket
This is the first time India will be facing Pakistan on the cricket field since the T20 World Cup 2021
The opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 takes place on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium and features Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan. The high-stakes match between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the same stadium in the United Arab Emirates, is, nevertheless, the center of attention.
This is the first time India will be facing Pakistan on the cricket field since the T20 World Cup 2021 and cricket fans all around the world are eagerly anticipating the IND vs PAK encounter in the Asia Cup.
According to sources, Pakistan has decided to announce its final eleven to take on the traditional rivals, India, on August 28 in the Twenty20 Asia Cup 2022 starting today. Pacer Hasan Ali, who will arrive in Dubai tomorrow, is likely to be included in the final eleven thanks to his experience.
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain
The 10-image post started with a photo of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma together, followed by Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.
#TeamIndia train, our cameras go click-click #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/WLGjcSFv4N— BCCI (@BCCI) August 26, 2022
August 26, 2022
Before their first match of the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted some few pictures from the training session on Twitter. In the pictures, several players can be seen working hard in the nets.The BCCI shared the images in an unusual sequence, leading many to believe that they might have leaked the playing XI and batting order for a high-octane Pakistan match.
We all want Virat Kohli to get back into form, so we're not concerned. His mindset has always been to win matches for India, and he has done so for many years. Virat Kohli is a world-class cricketer. He is unaffected by what others see from the outside. Virat Kohli has set a high standard for himself, and he is driven to win matches for his country.
'As players and as a team we always look forward to an India vs Pakistan clash,' says #TeamIndia vice-captain @klrahul ahead of #INDvPAK on Sunday.#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/7mRf1zxjaS— BCCI (@BCCI) August 26, 2022