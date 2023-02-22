Search icon
Zomato launches ‘Zomato Everyday’ in Gurugram to deliver freshly home cooked meals, starts at Rs 89

The home cooks will work alongside Zomato's food partners. Each meal will be created by the hom experts to deliver quick and "wholesome cuisine at the greatest pricing within minutes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said it will deliver fresh homely meals crafted by real home chefs at affordable prices.

Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas of Gurugram only, with fresh meals starting at only Rs 89.

In its Q3 FY23 results, Zomato said it was working on remodelling the Zomato Instant service to focus on offering its customers home-style cooked meals at affordable prices (will be called Zomato Everyday).

"Experience the comfort of affordable homely meals delivered to your doorsteps. With menus designed by real home chefs, we hope this reminds you a little of your home," said Deepinder Goyal, Zomato Founder and CEO.

The food partners will collaborate with the home chefs to serve wholesome food.

"Simply browse the menu, customise your meal, and have hot and tasty food delivered right to your doorstep within minutes," said the company.

According to Zomato, this is a large opportunity in a market like India and is relatively untapped currently.

The company in January launched a brand-new membership programme called Zomato Gold.

The key highlight of Zomato Gold is the `On Time Guarantee`.

Gold members also get priority access to more restaurants during peak times and offer from a number of restaurants on both delivery and dining out.

"We have also made our intercity delivery from legendary restaurants (called Intercity Legends) exclusively available to Gold members," according to Zomato. 

