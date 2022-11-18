Zomato fails to deliver order to Delhi University student, pays hefty fine

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Zomato, the food tech behemoth now owes Delhi University student Arun G Krishnan Rs 8,362 after failing to deliver a food order totalling Rs 362. Krishnan, a final-year law student at the University of Delhi who lives in Thiruvananthapuram, filed the complaint after not receiving the refund despite the money being deducted from his bank.
Zomato provided two explanations for why the order wasn't delivered, according to a report by Bar and Bench. The business asserted that Krishnan was unable to pick up the meal at the specified address and that there was a problem with the address, which required him to fix it in the Zomato application.
On the basis of these justifications, he claimed he was entitled to the refund amount, of Rs. 1.5 lakh in damages, and Rs. 10,000 in court costs. The bench ruled in favour of Krishnan and declared Zomato guilty.
According to the Kollam District Consumer Disputes Resolution Commission, the complainant was entitled to a return of Rs. 362 plus interest. According to the article, Krishnan was given 5,000 rupees as compensation for his mental anguish and 3,000 rupees as court costs.