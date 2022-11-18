Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Zomato fails to deliver order to Delhi University student, pays hefty fine

Arun G. Krishnan, a student at DU, placed two orders from Zomato in Thiruvananthapuram on the same evening, but the order failed to get delivered.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 07:33 AM IST

Zomato fails to deliver order to Delhi University student, pays hefty fine
Zomato fails to deliver order to Delhi University student, pays hefty fine
Zomato, the food tech behemoth now owes Delhi University student Arun G Krishnan Rs 8,362 after failing to deliver a food order totalling Rs 362. Krishnan, a final-year law student at the University of Delhi who lives in Thiruvananthapuram, filed the complaint after not receiving the refund despite the money being deducted from his bank. 
 
Zomato provided two explanations for why the order wasn't delivered, according to a report by Bar and Bench. The business asserted that Krishnan was unable to pick up the meal at the specified address and that there was a problem with the address, which required him to fix it in the Zomato application.
 
Krishnan claimed that he had experienced the same difficulties in Delhi as well. (Also Read: SEBI cracks down influencers for manipulating stocks via social media; working on guidelines)
 
On the basis of these justifications, he claimed he was entitled to the refund amount, of Rs. 1.5 lakh in damages, and Rs. 10,000 in court costs. The bench ruled in favour of Krishnan and declared Zomato guilty.
 
According to the Kollam District Consumer Disputes Resolution Commission, the complainant was entitled to a return of Rs. 362 plus interest. According to the article, Krishnan was given 5,000 rupees as compensation for his mental anguish and 3,000 rupees as court costs.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.